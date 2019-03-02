Dewsbury Rams relishing TV clash with Brian McDermott’s Toronto Wolfpack

TOMORROW’S HIGH-PROFILE visit of Toronto Wolfpack (3pm) is an opportunity for Dewsbury Rams to show what they are all about.

All Toronto’s Betfred Championship fixtures this season are being televised live which means more exposure for their opponents.

Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Rams are unbeaten in their last two games, a win and draw and coach Lee Greenwood is confident his players won’t need any extra motivation.

“It is our glamour game, for us as a team and also individuals,” he said.

“There’s not many opportunities these lads get to play on live TV. I am sure they will all be having their hair done, but the best way of looking good is by competing against teams like Toronto and that’s what I would be interested in.”

Greenwood added: “If they can’t get up for this one they will be struggling a bit.

Not many of these lads have played in a live televised game so it is a really good chance to show what we are about. Lee Greenwood

“For every team that plays Toronto it is sort of a cup final feel.

Wolfpack began the weekend top of the table having won their four games so far.

The difference in resources between the clubs is huge and Greenwood admitted tomorrow’s game is different to most weeks.

“We will have done quite well if we make ourselves hard to beat on Sunday,” he said.

“That’s the plan, to be like that all season, but this week is a bit of an extreme case.”

The game will be Toronto boss Brian McDermott’s first in West Yorkshire since he was sacked by Leeds Rhinos last summer.

Greenwood knows Rams have nothing to lose and he said: “I’ll be surprised if they don’t get promoted this year.

“We want to do well in one-off games like this against full-time teams. I think York and Leigh have shown if you get your house in order, play to your potential and do it right you can make it into a contest Other teams have shown if not, you get beaten quite comfortably.

“We will know after this weekend what sort of team we are. We will probably learn a lot about us this weekend.”