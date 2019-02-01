Dewsbury Rams: New team leader Whiteley eager ‘to take the Rams by the horns’

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos academy captain Harvey Whiteley wants to be a leader for his new club Dewsbury Rams.

Whiteley, 20, made one Super League appearance for Leeds, away to Wigan Warriors in 2017 and works for Rhinos’ Foundation as a development officer.

Rams boss, Lee Greenwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

His final game for Rhinos was last year’s academy Grand-Final defeat at Wigan and he was released after becoming too old for the under-19s.

“I like to be nippy around the ruck and I have learned a lot from the likes of Rob Burrow and my old coaches,” Whiteley said of what he wants to add to boss Lee Greenwood’s side.

“I like defending and I like being a leader.

“I need to be bossy in training and on the pitch – otherwise the forwards might not listen to me.

Leeds Rhinos youth coach, Rob Burrow. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“I seem to be doing all right in training with that even though I am not that familiar with some of the players yet.”

Whiteley – a product of the Oulton Raiders amateur club – added: “I am excited to just get out on the pitch again.

“I have had a couple of months out, but now I am excited to get back training and playing. Hopefully all I have learned will help me this year.

“I haven’t really played against men before except for a short stint in a Super League game for Leeds against Wigan, so it is the next step in my career.”

Of Rams, he said: “It seems like a good environment. I have seen a few games, I came to watch the Rams play Featherstone where I have a few mates who play and I know a few people here too.”

Greenwood has high hopes for his latest recruit.

He said: “I am pleased to bring in Harvey who is another young, hungry player who wants to do well at this club.”

Dewsbury Rams’ Betfred Championship opener at Rochdale Hornets on Sunday is in doubt owing to recent heavy snow.