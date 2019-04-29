Dewsbury Rams: Lee Greenwood keeps his players’ feet firmly on the ground

THEY PULLED off the result of the weekend, but Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood insists his side can’t get carried away.

Rams ended Widnes Vikings’ unbeaten home record with a stunning 25-24 victory sealed by Liam Finn’s late drop goal.

Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood’s side have pushed a number of top or full-time teams close this year only to be pipped at the end and it looked like a repeat performance when Widnes went 24-18 ahead with 13 minutes left, but Finn’s try and conversion with six minutes remaining set up a memorable finish.

“It gives us a bit of breathing space from a couple of teams below us, but there’s still a long way to go and we’ve got to keep picking up results like this,” Greenwood said.

But he added: “It should not be underestimated what we’ve done. They are always good ones when no one expects you to win.

“I think it was reward for how we performed. It would have been another harsh one if we had come away with nothing. I think we deserved something from the game and deserved to win it. We have been on the other end of a few of those this season so we were certainly due one and fair play, we scored late on and then kicked the drop goal as well.”

Finn had a spell on loan at Widnes last year when they were in Super League.

He began this season at Newcastle Thunder, but re-joined Rams, where he played from 2006-2009, earlier this month.

“He has been good,” Greenwood said.

“He will try and do what the coach wants to do, he tries to relay your message on the field, he knows when to settle everything down and he’ll go through what you’ve asked him to do.

“It was a good display from him and Simon Brown, both half-backs moved the ball about and kicked well and everyone did their job which made it easier for them.”

Rams were without several key players and Greenwood added: “The lads who came in put some good shifts in. Once those guys return it will give us competition for places which a club like us needs.”