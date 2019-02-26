Dewsbury Rams: Lee Greenwood grapples with ramifications of a missed opportunity

DISAPPOINTMENT WAS coach Lee Greenwood’s main emotion after seeing his Dewsbury Rams side draw 20-20 at Barrow Raiders in the Betfred Championship.

Rams hit back to lead as late as the 73rd minute, but a converted try earned Barrow a point. Dewsbury lost their opening game to York City Knights before beating Swinton Lions and Greenwood admitted: “I’m disappointed, not just with not winning, but with the way we carried ourselves and our performance.

“That was the worst of the three games we’ve played so far. I know you’d look at the result and think it is a good point, but we know what we can do and we didn’t really do much of it.

“I was disappointed with how we performed and I think we could be sat here with three wins if I am honest.”

Greenwood said Rams “did not get going at all” early on and Barrow should have been further than 12-8 ahead at half-time.

He added: “We were a bit better in the second half and did well to get ourselves in front without doing too much with the ball.

“It looked like we were going to win it, but then our game management was poor. We did the right thing going for drop goals and if we’d got one I think we’d have won it, but then we didn’t go for one, looking for another try.

“We should have gone for it again and we gave Barrow too many chances of their own.”