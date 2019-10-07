Dewsbury Rams: Lee Greenwood developing ‘can-do’ mindset in his new-look squad

BOSS LEE Greenwood is happy with the way Dewsbury Rams’ squad is developing ahead of the start of pre-season.

Former London Broncos and Sheffield Eagles prop Jon Magrin has joined Rams from Bradford Bulls and Frazer Morris and Joe Martin – who signed midway through the 2019 season – are among players to pen a new deal, along with Martyn Reilly.

Former Sheffield Eagles Grand Final-winning captain Jack Howieson, centre, has joined Dewsbury Rams as assistant coach. Picture: Steve Ellis/JPIMedia.

“There’s limitations on who we can go for, because of finances,” said Greenwood.

“But I am pleased with who we have brought in and who’s staying from last season. There’s still a bit of work to do, but I am not in a mad panic to do that.

“We’ve brought Jon Margin in and there’s others – like Joe Martin, Frazer Morris and Dom Speakman – who came in part way through the season.

“We have seen that these guys have something to offer and this year we’ve managed to get them from day one.

“It’s a plus having a squad ready to go from day one of pre-season, which we didn’t have last year.”

Greenwood stressed “mindset” is something he will be working on during training in the coming months.

“Rather than just making the numbers up or trying for survival, I think we should be aiming a bit higher than that,” he said. “That’s part of what I will be getting across to the players.”

Greenwood has appointed ex-Sheffield Eagles forward Jack Howieson as his assistant-coach.