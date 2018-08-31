Dewsbury Rams: Kelly keen to see stability in game after league shake-up revelations

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Neil Kelly has called for more “stability” in rugby league.

With five rounds remaining, the Rugby Football League are considering expanding the Betfred Championship to 14 clubs next season. That would mean three teams being promoted from League One and only one relegated, instead of two up and two down. Rams, who visit Sheffield Eagles tonight in the Championship Shield (7.45pm), are seven points clear of the current relegation zone.

And Kelly said: “It would have been nice to know from the start, we would have had a few less sleepless nights.

“We’re in a situation where, hopefully, it doesn’t really concern us. It probably only concerns the two sides at the bottom [Swinton and Rochdale who are both on eight points]. It’s a bit of added interest there, but on a general point it is typical rugby league. You can’t expect to have a worthwhile competition saying it could change at the last minute. Rugby league needs a bit of stability of the format as well as at boardroom level.”

Eagles are fourth in the Shield table, one place and a point ahead of Rams. Kelly said: “Overall, they’ve been superb, considering where they were at Christmas, almost having to beg, borrow and steal players.

“There’s not much to choose between the teams, but we think we are the better side and we should win if we do the things we set out to do.”