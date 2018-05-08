Dewsbury Rams: Kelly accuses some of his players of not giving their all

FOLLOWING THEIR latest defeat, coach Neil Kelly has accused some of his Dewsbury Rams players of not giving 100 per cent.

The 32-27 home reverse by Rochdale Hornets two days ago was Rams’ ninth successive loss, eight of those being in the Betfred Championship.

Rams dropped a goal to go one point ahead with two minutes to go.

When Dewsbury gained possession from Hornets’ short restart they had an opportunity to close out the game, but then an error turned possession over and the visitors grabbed the winning try.

Kelly feels the three teams below them in the table are fighting for everything and that is not the case with all Rams’ players. He had warned his side not to follow the previous week’s bad loss at London Broncos with a stupid one, but felt they did just that.

“The silliness is I don’t think the players are giving 100 per cent,” said Kelly.

“That’s not all of them, but there’s certain players not not doing it.

“All credit to Rochdale, they came with as many injuries as we have – maybe more – and a bunch of kids maybe on dual-registration or who didn’t envisage they would play this season and they came with a good attitude.

“The difference in attitude showed in the game.

“I don’t want to blight everybody with that statement about not giving enough, but if there’s a significant group in the team kidding themselves it can affect your result.”

Kelly, whose side came through with no major new injuries, added: “They have got to be honest with themselves.

“We have dug ourselves into a hole and only hard work and a good attitude will get us out.

“We are away at Barrow on Sunday and if we got with a bad attitude we’ve got no chance.”