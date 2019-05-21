Dewsbury Rams: Injury to on-loan forward Callum Field upsets Lee Greenwood’s plans

AN INJURY to on-loan forward Callum Field has added to Dewsbury Rams’ woes following their 30-14 defeat by neighbours Batley Bulldogs at the Betfred Championship’s Summer Bash.

The 21-year-old Wigan Warriors pack man limped off in the first half of the Blackpool defeat and is set for a long spell on the sidelines, according to Rams coach Lee Greenwood.

Dewsbury Rams' Callum Field is injured during the Summer Bash game with Batley on Sunday.

“I will be surprised if there’s not a break or serious ligament damage so we are probably going to be without Callum,” Greenwood reported.

“He’s a young lad who has come in and [he needs] the game time to get better.

“He has been doing that so it’s going to set him back a bit now. We will have to assess and see how long it keeps him out, but it doesn’t look good.”

Meanwhile, Greenwood is confident his side will close the gap on Batley as they gain more time together.

Lee Greenwood.

Rams have lost both meetings with their near-neighbours this year, by an aggregate of 50-22.

“There’s a lot of lads learning the ropes on the run,” Greenwood said of his fledgling team. “Unfortunately while you’ve got a lot of lads learning the ropes you are going to lose some games.

“This is a transitional time for us – and there’s no surprises.

“Batley are a team that’s three years in the making to get to that stage and we are half a season.

“They are better than us now but I’d like to think, over time, we are going to start getting a lot closer than that.”

Greenwood stressed: “It does take time at clubs like Dewsbury, you have got to build and your retention and recruitment is massive.

“It is not easy, but we will work hard behind the scenes and keep working on the improvements we need to make and, hopefully, that gets us enough results.”