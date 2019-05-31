Dewsbury Rams handed immediate chance to gain revenge over Swinton Lions

The second round of the inaugural 1895 Cup will give Dewsbury Rams the opportunity to exact revenge for a devastating loss last weekend.

The Rams went into the dying stages of last Sunday’s Championship clash at Swinton Lions on track for victory only to see their hopes dashed by a last-gasp touchdown.

The Rams led 16-4 well into the second half and although Swinton battled back, Michael Knowles kicked a drop-goal in the 78th minute to edge Dewsbury ahead and seemingly put them in control.

But Lions weren’t finished and after regaining possession from the kick-off, Gavin Bennion crossed the whitewash for a last-minute try that stunned the visitors.

The 22-17 loss dropped Rams to 11th and below Lions in the Championship standings and left boss Lee Greenwood wondering how his side had failed to claim two important points.

However, he will have an immediate chance to gain revenge on Sunday when Rams entertain Swinton in the new 1895 Cup.

The 16 clubs still in the RFL’s new competition are only three wins from Wembley, with the first 1895 Cup final to be played after the Coral Challenge Cup final on Saturday, August 24.

Should Rams see-off Swinton they will go into the draw for the quarter-finals, which will take place on Friday, June 7.