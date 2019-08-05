Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood plays role in Kyle Trout’s return to top flight

STAR FORWARD Kyle Trout’s return to Betfred Super League has been welcomed by Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood.

Hull KR have paid Rams an undisclosed fee to sign the former Wakefield Trinity player on a deal until the end of the season.

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood.

Trout is ever-present for Dewsbury this year, but Greenwood is happy to see one of his leading lights go up in the world – and hopes others have similar ambitions.

“It is brilliant for Kyle,” said Greenwood. “He is a player who wanted to have another chance at being full-time and playing at the top level.

“He told me that pretty early when I took the job [last autumn].

“We don’t have the funds other clubs have and we can’t offer players full-time rugby so I am happy to help people on their way if that’s what they want to do.”

Greenwood reckons everyone benefits if players are ambitious for a chance in Super League. He added: “It means they want to be coached and to improve and they have to play well for Dewsbury to get that opportunity.

“I am more than happy for Kyle to go and do that and it shows prospective players I talk to that people do look at players from Dewsbury and it is a good place to be.

“I probably want more players like that, I don’t think there’s been enough of those.

“If I have got a squad full of those guys I am more than happy because it means they are willing to listen, learn, train hard and perform.”

Trout, who made his final appearance for Rams in the 25-24 defeat by Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, said: “I’m really excited to get another crack at Super League.

“I’ve had a few years in the wilderness now so it’s great to be back.

“I want to prove some things to myself, as well as everybody else, that I am good enough for this level.”

Meanwhile, Greenwood was far from down after Rams were pipped by Rovers. He said: “They are a good team and we have gone toe to toe with them. We were competitive and I certainly couldn’t question anyone’s attitude.”