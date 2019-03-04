Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood left deflated by Toronto comeback

DEWSBURY RAMS gave Betfred Championship promotion favourites Toronto Wolfpack a huge fright, but their coach Lee Greenwood was more disappointed than encouraged by his side’s 22-17 defeat.

After Rams led 17-4 with 15 minutes left, the visitors scored three tries in a brief purple patch to turn the game on its head.

Dewsbury's Michael Knowles touches down for a try against Toronto.

It was Rams’ second defeat of the season, following a win and draw in their previous two games and Greenwood insisted they have to be better when things go against them.

“It’s really disappointing that we put ourselves into that position and then saw that lead wiped out so quickly and so easily,” he said.

“It’s the same as in round one when we were in complete control against York; concede one and the energy the other team get and we lose is incredible really.”

Greenwood stressed: “There’s a big culture and mentality change I need to bring into this club in general.

Dewsbury's Dan Igbinedion is tackled by the Toronto defence.

“We all need to work together a little bit because there’s going to be plenty of times, hopefully, when we’re in the lead and we concede a try.

“That’s rugby, we’ve got to be a lot better and not just fall into a massive hole.

“When you’ve built a lead like that you should go on to win it. We put ourselves in a good enough position.

“We showed over 60 minutes we were more than capable of matching them. You can look at fitness and things like that, but I don’t think that was it.

“It was a mentality thing. I am not in it – and I hope the lads aren’t – just to get pats on the pack after narrow defeats. That’s far from what I am about, I am here to win.”

Rams are ninth in the table and the coach added: “That’s four games now I think we’ve put a plan in place, selected a team, worked hard and prepared hard to win and we’ve only won one of them.

“There’s a lot of work to do here. It was a good, old-fashioned muddy arm wrestle and we weren’t quite good enough to win it. Credit to Toronto, they might not have played well for a long patch of it, but they’ve won and they’re undefeated. That’s what the game’s about.”