Dewsbury Rams coach, Lee Greenwood, gearing up to challenge club’s player-availability status quo

Have your say

DEWSBURY RAMS boss Lee Greenwood is hoping under-strength teams will be a thing of the past for Dewsbury Rams after this season.

Greenwood had to field a weakened line-up away to Toulouse Olympique in the Betfred Championship last weekend.

Frazer Morris, pictured, and Sam Day have both been cleared to play despite suffering head knocks last time out. PIC: Paul Butterfield

He was happy with the effort his makeshift side put into a 42-14 defeat, but admitted the attitude of some players not present has to be questioned.

“I can’t fault the 17 that travelled; they had a good dig for each other,” he reflected.

“I can’t question their commitment and effort.

“There were people playing out of position, people who haven’t played for a while – we just asked them to put 100 per cent in so we couldn’t question each other after and I can’t, so no complaints.”

Only 17 players made the journey to France and Greenwood said: “We had a lot of people unavailable or making themselves unavailable.

“It’s not great, but it’s nothing new, Dewsbury doing this.

“You’ll notice some other clubs going to these places hideously short of numbers and struggling to put their best team out, which almost makes the result a foregone conclusion.

“That’s on the list of things I am trying to change, attitude towards playing.

“It [last weekend] has probably confirmed things rather than told me anything new.

“Do I like going into a game with so many people unavailable through other commitments?

“No I don’t and that’s something I am definitely looking to change.”

Frazer Morris and Sam Day both suffered head knocks but could be available for Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Widnes Vikings.

Joe Martin went from the game for an x-ray on a leg injury, and has since been cleared of a break.

Rams are third from bottom and safe from relegation.