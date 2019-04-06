Dewsbury Rams coach Greenwood is plotting an upset at Bradford Bulls

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Lee Greenwood doesn’t expect to take hosts Bradford Bulls by surprise tomorrow (3pm).

Rams showed what they are capable of in their most recent Betfred Championship fixture and Greenwood warned: “After our Featherstone result people are not going to take us lightly.”

He admitted: “We’ve not got the element of surprise. We were massive underdogs at Featherstone, but we’ve shown we can turn up and win at a difficult place.

“If we bring 100 per cent of what we can do and what we showed against Featherstone – and in parts of other games – we are more than capable of going to Bradford and getting a result.”

Rams will be bidding for a third successive win after the league victory at Post Office Road and a home Coral Challenge Cup tie against amateurs West Hull last week. But Greenwood insisted: “It is hard, not just for us, but for any team to go on a run because it’s so competitive.

“We are seven or eight rounds in and everyone has been beaten at least once and there’s been some tight games that could have gone either way.

“Even winning three games in a row will be difficult.

“Bradford were just beaten at Widnes, they beat Leigh and John [Kear, Bulls’ coach] made some changes last week and they just scraped past Keighley in the Cup.

“They are on a good run of form.”