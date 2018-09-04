Dewsbury Rams: Cash-conscious coach Kelly keen to finish as high up league ladder as possible

BOSS NEIL Kelly reckons Dewsbury Rams still have “a great deal to play for” this season.

Rams moved above Sheffield Eagles into fourth place in the Betfred Shield table – eighth in the Championship – following a 30-20 win at Olympic Legacy Park last week. They still need one point to mathematically guarantee their their place in the second tier next season.

Rob Worrincy made a 'superb' return to action against Sheffield last week according to coach Neil Kelly.

But Kelly insisted: “We’ve been working on the basis we are safe.

“There’s four games to go and we have still got a great deal to play for in terms of finance and prestige. We want to finish as high as we can.”

Rams are three points behind Batley Bulldogs and one ahead of Sheffield.

Central funding for next season will be based on this year’s finishing positions.

Rams are at home to third-bottom Barrow Raiders on Sunday and Kelly will be looking for them to carry on from where they left off against Sheffield Eagles.

“For us going to Sheffield, any win there is a good win,” he reflected.

“At times our generosity with errors and poor discipline kept them in it longer than they might have been, but overall we looked a better side than Sheffield.”

Rob Worrincy returned from a torn biceps and Kelly added: “He was superb.

“All our three-quarter line really fronted up and worked hard for the team and the forwards benefited from that.”