Dewsbury Rams boss scratching his head over ‘ridiculous errors’ against Batley Bulldogs

FIGURING OUT a way to beat neighbours Batley Bulldogs will be one of Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood’s priorities when he begins planning for next season.

The 16-10 defeat at Mount Pleasant yesterday was Dewsbury Rams’ third loss to Bulldogs in as many competitive meetings this year. With three rounds remaining, Rams are five points clear of relegation danger and have a better for and against than second-bottom Barrow Raiders so can start to prepare for life in the Betfred Championship again next year.

Greenwood described the derby game and his side’s performance as “awful”.

He said: “We have been poor every time we’ve played Batley this year. I don’t know whether they’ve got some players who get inside our players’ heads or what, but it is something to look at for next season.

“They have had it over us this year; we have not performed at all.

“We have saved some of our worst performances for each time against Batley.

“It’s frustrating, they are our rivals and we’d like to win at least one against them, but it’s not to be.”

Missing two of this year’s most influential players, Kyle Trout – who has joined Hull KR – and Dom Speakman, Rams had a first-half completion rate of less than 50 per cent in their latest defeat to their neighbours.

Greenwood said: “We were a scandal with ball in hand.

“I don’t know what we were doing in the first half up the slope; we couldn’t get out of our own 30.

“We kept dropping the ball and having to defend our try line.

“And, on the occasions we did get out of it, we made ridiculous errors.

“It was only 6-0 at half-time so we were still in it and I thought we couldn’t play as bad, but we weren’t much better.”