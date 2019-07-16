Dewsbury Rams boss Lee Greenwood reckons second tier deserves representative recognition

Players performing well in the Betfred Championship deserve considering for the England Knights squad, Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood says.

The second-string Knights’ performance squad was confirmed yesterday and will begin preparations next month for a Test against Jamaica at Leeds Rhinos’ Emerald Headingley Stadium on October 20.

The 37-strong squad is drawn entirely from Super League, but Greenwood reckons there are players in the Championship good enough to be included.

Players such as St Helens’ Dewsbury-born former Batley Bulldogs forward Alex Walmsley have gone from the second tier to Test level and Greenwood said: “I don’t know if any Championship players were considered, but it is a tough competition.

“You see players going up into Super League and doing quite well. They [England’s squad] haven’t all come through scholarships or academies, some have gone down a different route.

“Maybe there should be some reward – the Championship is a tough league with some strong teams in there either full-time or looking to go full-time.”

Meanwhile, Greenwood feels Rams are finally starting to find some consistency in performance.

They were beaten 28-22 at Sheffield Eagles last week, but it was the third successive game when Greenwood has been happy with his team’s effort and mental approach.

“We’re just not doing the right things at the right times or not getting the rub of the green” he reflected. “We were good for large parts last week, but we just didn’t take the right option at times near their line and we needed to be better defensively.

“But if we had scored in the last minute and converted it to go level, nobody could have complained.“