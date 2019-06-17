Dewsbury Rams boss Lee Greenwood moves on quickly from defeat at Toronto Wolfpack

THERE WILL be no post-game review by Dewsbury Rams this week.

Rams, missing a host of first-choice players, were crushed 70-8 by Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack in Canada last weekend and coach Lee Greenwood is keen to put that experience behind them.

“We are not going to speak about it or review it,” he said of his plans for this week.

“We will move on to more realistic games.”

Rovers were weakened by players being unavaiable for the trans-Atlantic trip and Greenwood admitted the game was “exactly what it said on the tin”.

He said: “It was a depleted bottom-end Championship team against a full-time team, spending loads of money and full of Super League and NRL-quality players.

“There were no surprises how the scoreline panned out or how the game went. We were missing quite a few, which is never good.

“We had some lads thrown in at the deep end without armbands - they haven’t even played regularly in the Championship and then they got thrown into that.”

Rams came through with no significant new injuries, but other than that Greenwood took little from the fixture.

“The boys enjoyed themselves and they got to see a bit of Canada,” he added.

“The team all got back on the flight, we didn’t leave anyone behind - but outside that I am struggling for positives.”