Dewsbury Rams: Boss Lee Greenwood gains valuable insight from ‘scrappy’ festive derby

NEW Owl Lane boss Lee Greenwood felt Dewsbury Rams got what they needed from their pre-season opener at Batley Bulldogs.

Rams were beaten 16-10 in Greenwood’s first game in charge of the Championship side and the match went as he expected.

Dewsbury's Lewis Heckford is to have the extent of his neck injury assessed in the coming days says boss Lee Greenwood. PIC: Bruce Fitzgerald

Dewsbury have a new-look squad and Greenwood said: “It was a good workout.

“There was plenty of stuff to work on, for sure.

“It was a pretty scrappy affair, but as the game wore on we didn’t look any worse than Batley and that’s a sort of starting point.”

Greenwood added: “There were a lot of changes going on during the game and it was what I expected.

Jode Sheriffe, recovering after a clash of heads in the Boxing Day game with Batley. PIC: Tony Johnson

“I knew it would be scrappy and not a free-flowing attacking performance, but we got better as it went along.”

Dewsbury trailed 10-0 at half-time and Greenwood admitted: “We didn’t start off well. We didn’t look up to it, to be honest, but as it went on we grew into it.

“We looked stronger as it went on and probably looked the strongest team at the finish.

“It was out first hit-out and I was making changes because I wanted to have a look at certain people in certain positions. I was not downhearted, but there is a lot to work on.”

Lewis Heckford will be assessed after suffering a neck problem late in the game.

Rams also lost Jode Sheriffe following a clash of heads with teammate Dale Morton.