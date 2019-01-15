Dewsbury Rams boss Lee Greenwood admits they are in transition period

NEW coach Lee Greenwood admits Dewsbury Rams’ ambitions will change as time goes on.

The Betfred Championship team are in transition under Greenwood who took over last autumn. He will go into the season, which begins away to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday, February 3, with a new-look squad and conceded it will take time to get them playing to their full potential.

Rams were pipped 20-18 at Bradford Bulls in a Yorkshire Cup semi-final two days ago and have beaten Featherstone Rovers and lost to Batley Bulldogs – both by six points – in their other pre-season games.

“We are competitive and hopefully we will be tough to beat throughout the year,” Greenwood insisted.

“I want that to be a given going forward.

“If we have to spend a year being that so be it, but then we want to bring more to the party.

“We are in a transition period and probably for a season we will have to stick with being very difficult to beat and getting our fair share of wins.”

Of the defeat at Odsal, Greenwood said: “It was another scrappy one, as they’ve all been.

“I am learning about individuals every week and every session.

“It is early days and it’s going to take a bit of time to get to know people and who needs to play where.”

Rams will visit York City Knights in their final practice game on Saturday.