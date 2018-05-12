Dewsbury Rams are going ‘back to basics’ to end their nine-game losing run

DEWSBURY RAMS are going back to basics as they battle to snap out of a terrible run of results.

Rams, who visit Barrow Raiders in the Betfred Championship tomorrow (3pm) have lost nine successive matches and coach Neil Kelly admits they are in a battle to avoid the drop.

Rams are ninth, just two points above second-bottom Rochdale Hornets who beat them 32-27 last Sunday.

Kelly is confident they can turn things around, as they did last year when he took over a team on an eight-game losing run, but he stressed: “We have got to go back to basics.

“We have to do what we did last year, get our heads down and do some hard work.”

A late error cost Rams victory six days ago and Kelly added: “The basics are letting us down.

“Last week we couldn’t complete a set with two minutes to go when if we we had the players would have got winning money and we’d have got the two points.”

Kelly also feels his players need to show more hunger.

“Teams at the bottom of the table are fighting tooth and nail,” he said. “I have been in this situation before and seen other teams in this situation.

“You can go one of two ways, blame everybody else or all pull together, work hard and make it more enjoyable.

“We have allowed three wins at the start of the year to let us get a bit carried away with ourselves. We are in a fight now.”