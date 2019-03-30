Dewsbury Rams aiming for home comforts against West Hull in the Cup

TOMORROW’S VISIT of West Hull is an opportunity for Dewsbury Rams to build momentum and give their home fans something to cheer, but coach Lee Greenwood insists nothing will be taken for granted.

Rams take on one of the giants of the community game, West Hull, in the third round of the Coral Challenge Cup (3pm).

Dewsbury's Liam Finn was on top form against Featherstone.

Greenwood’s men are on the back of a superb Betfred Championship victory at Featherstone Rovers last week and the coach stressed: “We should be a lot more confident after that result.”

He said: “This is probably the second game we have gone into as favourites, after – maybe – Swinton at home.

“Every other game people have expected us to lose so it’s not a regular position for us to be in this year.

“We’ve not won many home games and we need to start winning in front of our own fans.

“If we prepare properly and play right we should beat an amateur team at home, but I know if you don’t do that and don’t approach it the right way anything can happen.”

West Hull play in the National Conference Premier Division and Greenwood warned they have to be respected.

“They have got a good pedigree with players like Scott Spavin who played for Dewsbury,” he pointed out. “They will want to come and show a lot of the players they’ve got are on a par with us. It’s up to us to show we are better than they are.”