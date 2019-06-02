Dewsbury Rams 44 Swinton Lions 26 – Sam Day double helps Rams march on in 1895 Cup

Have your say

Two tries from Sam Day helped Dewsbury Rams complete a 44-26 win over Swinton Lions.

Day crossed in the first half, to add to touchdowns from Rob Worrincy and Lucas Walshaw, as the Rams posted an 18-10 interval lead.

And the hosts cruised to victory thanks to another Day try, along with scores for Toby Richardson, Kyle Trout, Lewis Heckford and a second Worrincy touchdown.

Dewsbury opened the scoring on three minutes, Walshaw forcing his way over, allowing Liam Finn to kick the first of six conversions.

A Liam Byrne try - converted by Harry Smith - levelled the scores, before Worrincy and Day crossed for Dewsbury.

Rhodri Lloyd’s try cut the deficit as Swinton went in 18-10 down at half-time, before Jack Hansen crossed.

Day scrambled over for a converted try on 45 minutes, but the Lions bounced back as Billy Brickhill crossed.

But tries from Richardson, Trout and Heckford put the Rams in charge at 38-20 with 12 minutes remaining. Jack Wells grabbed another Swinton try, but Worrincy completed the scoring in the 75th minute.

Dewsbury Rams: Martin, Worrincy, Morton, Ryder, Gabriel, Heckford, Finn, Annakin, Day, Sheriffe, Walshaw, Knowles, Igbinedion. Substitutes: Trout, Richardson, Morris, Reilly

Swinton: Hansen, Ashton, Lloyd, Ratu, Forsyth, Smith, Fairclough, Lawton, Waterworth, Hatton, Wells, Halton, Byrne. Substitutes: Brickhill, Jones, Kenga, Shelford.

Referee: J Smith (RFL).