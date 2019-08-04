Dewsbury Rams 24 Featherstone Rovers 25: Dewsbury’s hearts broken by Dane Chisholm’s late field goal

Have your say

Featherstone Rovers needed a drop goal to see off resurgent Dewsbury Rams at the Tetley’s Stadium.

Dane Chisholm was ‘Johnny on the spot’ in the closing minutes to clinch it 25-24.

Dewsbury have improved their performances of late and started confidently, claiming the opening points through the trusty boot of Paul Sykes after James Lockwood had conceded a penalty.

Rams improved their lead midway through the first half, the experienced back-rower, Michael Knowles, crossing by the upright.

Featherstone were quick to respond and Ash Golding was the man on hand to slide in for the touchdown.

And two tries in quick succession from Alex Sutcliffe then Callum McLelland a minute before the break seemingly put Rovers in the driving seat.

But without the conversion points from Chisholm, Featherstone were always in danger of being reeled in.

Chisholm landed a penalty early in the second half to take Rovers six points clear at 14-8, but Sykes showed all his class and experience to kick across the pitch for Dale Morton to take high and touch down.

Featherstone loan signing, Wellington Albert, forced his way over and Chisholm’s conversion gave the visitors a 20-12 advantage.

Incredibly, Rams refused to buckle and when Nyle Flynn’s try was converted by Sykes, Dewsbury were right back in it.

Conor Carey was next to cross the home whitewash, but Dom Speakman dived over from dummy-half and with Sykes converting it was all square at 24-24.

Chisholm, however, made up for his first-half conversion fails with a 40-metre drop goal to clinch it for Featherstone.

But no one had told the Dewsbury players. Rams regathered a short re-start, and Joe Martin and Knowles each had a dig in the last minute at the opposition try line.

But Featherstone’s defence held firm in the final seconds to leave travelling fans breathing a hefty sigh of relief and Dewsbury supporters wondering ‘what might have been’.