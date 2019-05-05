Dewsbury Rams 0 Toulouse Olympique 38: ‘Difference in class’ proves key as Rams are crushed by Toulouse

Dewsbury Rams were brought down to earth after their impressive victory at Widnes Vikings last week with a crushing 38-0 defeat at home to Betfred Championship high-fliers Toulouse Olympique yesterday.

Johnathan Ford, Mark Kheirallah, James Bell, Clement Boyer, Anthony Marion, Joe Bretherton and Constantine Mika all scored the tries for the visitors with Marion kicking five conversions.

Dewsbury's Callum Field on the charge.

Speaking after the game Rams coach Lee Greenwood could not fault his side’s effort against a dominant full-time Toulouse outfit.

He said: “There was a difference in class this afternoon. Toulouse are a full-time team, full of quality players and we are part-time. We did pull off a massive result last week though against Widnes, which was seen as a shock.

“I always said that it would be a tough ask to come up against two full-time teams after a busy Easter period, but I’m not using that as an excuse.

“We just needed to be right on it today.

Toby Richardson breaks away for Dewsbury against Toulouse.

“We did defend quite well in the first half, but you just run out of energy.

“When they put their last tackle kick in we were into survival mode, but they were straight on the front foot when receiving our kicks.

“This just gives no rest period whatsoever.

“We were losing the energy battle in the first half just trying to keep the score down, and eventually you just run out of legs. I’m not faulting effort, we just needed every player to bring their best game if we were going to challenge Toulouse.

“Maybe I was expecting too much two weeks in a row.”

Meanwhile, Hunslet were knocked out of the 1895 Cup after suffering a 31-28 home defeat at the hands of Workington Town.