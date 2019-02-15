Dewsbury offering Super League supporters cheap admission

DEWSBURY RAMS are offering cut-price admission to Sunday’s fixture for fans of Super League clubs or two of their Betfred Championship rivals.

Rams face Swinton Lions in their second league match, following a 26-22 home loss to promoted York City Knights last weekend.

Most Super League clubs are not in action this weekend, due to the World Club Challenge and Bradford Bulls visit Sheffield Eagles in the Championship tonight.

Season ticket holders for any Super League club, plus those of Bulls and Eagles, will be entitled to ground admission for £10 if they produce their pass at Sunday’s game.

The cut-price tickets will be available for collection from a table near main reception at Tetley’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers have announced plans to form a supporters’ club.

A meeting to discuss the idea will be held in the Legends Suite at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, next Thursday (7pm).

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “It would be fantastic to have a supporters club here again at the Rovers. They can help and be involved in helping the club in so many ways so I can only welcome this initiative and give it my full support.”

Anyone interested is urged to attend the meeting. For more information email info@featherstonerovers.co.uk.