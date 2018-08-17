Derby win over Drighlington will seal promotion for Stanningley

STANNINGLEY WILL secure promotion to National Conference Division One if they win at Drighlington tomorrow.

The Leeds side have had a superb season under coaches Jordan Lilley and Ashton Golding, losing only four of their 19 games so far. They are six points clear of third-placed Crosfields with three rounds remaining and three ahead of Dewsbury Moor.

East Leeds will do Stanningley a favour and boost their hopes of a play-offs spot if they win at Dewsbury Moor.

Kai Simpson is unavailable due to work commitments, but the return of Jake Normington and Dave Nurse will boost Easts’ squad after last week’s heavy defeat at Wigan St Jude’s.

A victory at second-placed Leigh Miners tomorrow would ensure Thornhill Trojans are promoted to next year’s Premier Division as Division One champions. With four games to play, Trojans are six points clear of Miners and have a vastly superior points difference.

Oulton Raiders will aim to extend their unbeaten run to four games when they play host to Ince Rose Bridge in a huge relegation four-pointer. Milford Marlins visit York Acorn.

Already crowned Premier Division leaders, Hunslet Club Parkside are three games away from completing a perfect league season.

They will aim to extend their 100 per cent record to 20 matches when they entertain Holmfirth outfit Underbank Rangers.