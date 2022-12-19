Colin Cooper played as a prop-forward for Hunslet in the 1950s and later became the driving force behind the Hunslet Parkside youth and junior club, as well as serving as a leading local referee.

Cooper, who was in his 80s, was made president of Hunslet Club Parkside following a merger of Hunslet Parkside and the Hunslet Old Boys open age club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New club Hunslet ARLFC, formed this year through a merger of Hunslet Club Parkside and Hunslet Warriors, said on their website: “It’s with great sadness we learn of the death of club president and lifelong Hunslet legend Colin Cooper.

Colin Cooper, pictured in 2013. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

“Colin and [his wife] Una formed Hunslet Parkside and kept hundreds of children in the south Leeds area off the streets and on the straight and narrow.

“As well as producing hundreds of professionals, he introduced thousands of kids to the amateur game, with many still involved. RIP Colin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Hodgson, spokesman for the Hunslet semi-professional club, added: “This is a very sad loss for rugby league in south Leeds and beyond, for Hunslet ARLFC, for the local community and also for the professional club, for whom Colin played with typical commitment for several seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Cooper, pictured in 2013. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

“I have many fond memories of him refereeing me at amateur level – he was very much a players’ referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad