Dean Parata becomes Featherstone Rovers' fourth signing for 2020 season

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed Italian international hooker Dean Parata on a two-year deal from Toulouse Olympique.

Parata has made 26 appearances for Toulouse in 2019, helping the French outfit secure a second-placed finish in the Betfred Championship.

He was also part of the team that recently defeated Rovers 26-24 at the LD Nutrition Stadium, scoring two tries during a close-fought game.

Parata moved to the Betfred Championship in 2018, signing for Cumbrian outfit Barrow Raiders. He made 30 appearances for the Raiders before securing a move to the south of France.

Parata has become Featherstone’s fourth signing for 2020 with the club having already announced Thomas Minns, Louis Jouffret and Alec Susino as recruits for next campaign.

Meanwhile, Connor Jones and Jack Ormondroyd will both leave the club at the end of the year after agreeing deals with Salford Red Devils.

Ormondroyd recently made his 100th appearance for Featherstone and has played 26 times this season.

Jones joined Rovers in July and has played eight times for Ryan Carr’s side.

On his move to the AJ Bell Stadium, Jones said: “I can’t wait. It’s been my goal to play in Super League and I’m so excited to achieve that.

“This is club on the rise, with a great history, so this is a great opportunity for me.

“Now though, I’m focused on finishing the season on a high with Featherstone.”