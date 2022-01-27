The winger arrived in England last month, but has not featured in any of Rhinos’ three pre-season games so far.

Fusitu’a had a spell away from training after contracting Covid, but has been given the all clear to play this weekend.

Playing for New Zealand Warriors, he was the NRL’s top try scorer in 2018 and played at Test level for the Kiwis and Tonga.

David Fusitu'a, who could make his first appearance for Rhinos this weekend. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos via SWpix.com.

Agar also confirmed hooker Corey Johnson and prop Muizz Mustapha have been made available to Bradford Bulls for their Betfred Championship opener at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

The two-week loan deals mean they will be available for Leeds’ Super League round one clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12.

Loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor, who had been due to join them on loan at Odsal, has been held back by Leeds and will play against Hull.

Forward Sam Walters is still being assessed after suffering a shoulder injury during last Sunday's win over Bradford and will not be available this weekend.