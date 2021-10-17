The 27-year-old has played international rugby league for New Zealand and Tonga.

He is under contract to Warriors until the end of 2023, but a media report in New Zealand says he has been granted permission to move on and has agreed a deal with Rhinos.

Fusitu'a made his NRL debut in 2014 and is Warriors' longest-serving player, having scored 61 tries in 108 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Fusitu'a makes a high catch for Warriors against Gold Coast Titans in an NRL clash in March. Picture by David Neilson/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com.

He featured in Warriors' opening five games this year before suffering a hamstring injury, but made his comeback with two Queensland Cup appearances for Redcliffe Dolphins in August.

In 2018 he was the NRL's top try scorer with 22 in as many games, adding one more in the play-offs.

He scored two tries in two Tests for the Kiwis five years ago before switching to Tonga, bagging five touchdowns in nine appearances.

If confirmed, he will be Rhinos' fourth signing for 2022, after half-backs Aidan Sezer (from Huddersfield Giants) and Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) and second-rower Jsmes Bentley (St Helens).

Rhinos squad for next year will include wingers Tom Briscoe - who had a spell in the centres this year - and Ash Handley, but Luke Briscoe, who missed only two games in 2021, has left the club and is set to join Featherstone Rovers.

Rhinos have also been looking for a middle-forward, but Fusitu'a will complete their overseas quota.