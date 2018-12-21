Danny Ward of promoted Broncos among RL’s top-five personalities

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos and Castleford Tigers prop Danny Ward is among the Rugby League Yearbook 2018-2019’s five personalities of the past season.

Ward, in his debut campaign as head coach, guided London Broncos back into Super League, stunning favourites Toronto Wolfpack in the promotion-deciding million pound match.

That was one of the biggest stories of a dramatic 12 months which is fully detailed in the 23rd edition of the yearbook produced by League Express.

The latest volume includes a review of the 2017 World Cup, plus full statistics from this year’s Betfred Super League, Championship and League One competitions and accounts of action in the NRL and at Test level.

Alongside Ward, St Helens’ Tommy Makinson and Ben Barber have been singled out as personalities of 2018 and Catalans Dragons’ Tony Gigot and Dom Manfredi, of Wigan Warriors, complete the list.

Coverage of Women’s Super League, one of the success stories of the past year, is limited to two pages and it would be good to see that expanded in future editions, but at a hefty 335 pages, The Rugby League Yearbook is excellent value for £19.99 and the sport in this country’s essential guide.

League Express Rugby League Yearbook 2018-2019. Edited by Tim Butcher and Daniel Spencer. £19.99.