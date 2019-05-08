Danny Kirmond could 'retire happy' if Wakefield Trinity reach Coral Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Danny Kirmond admits that he could consider hanging up his boots for good if he reaches a “dream” Wembley final with Wakefield Trinity.



Trinity get their 2019 Challenge Cup run underway with a home clash against Championship side Widnes Vikings on Friday night (7.45pm).

Danny Kirmond scores during his testimonial game in January.

The stand-in Wakefield captain agonisingly missed the chance to play at Wembley with Huddersfield Giants a decade ago, as he was injured the week before the final, which Huddersfield lost to Warrington.

“Hopefully if the rugby league gods are smiling down, I will get to run out at Wembley with my hometown club,” said Kirmond.

“That would be the dream finale, I think I could hang them up after that and be a very happy man.”

It has been 40 years since Wakefield lost to Widnes in the 1979 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Danny Kirmond.

A lot has changed for both clubs during those four decades, with Wakefield currently flying high in Super League while a points’ deduction and near liquidation has saw Widnes sink to the bottom half of the Championship.

“Widnes have had their own difficulties this year but in the Challenge Cup form goes out the window,” insisted Kirmond.

“It is always a tough game.

“The club has got a great history in the Challenge Cup and we will be looking to have a really good run this year.

“As players, the league is very important to us and we want to do well and it is the same with the cup.

“When you speak to any of the Aussie players, it is always something they look forward to.

“It is something that we have that they don’t have, so the Challenge Cup has a really special place in everyone’s hearts.

“And we will be looking to have a really big push in it for the fans this year.”

Kirmond’s current Trinity deal expires at the end of the season but he admits he hasn’t thought much about what happens beyond 2019.

He added: “I am not putting any pressure on myself. I spoke to Chezzy [head coach, Chris Chester] at the start of this year and I am just looking to enjoy my rugby again.”

