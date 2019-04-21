Dane Chisholm hoping to complete 'awesome' first week at Featherstone Rovers with victory over Toronto Wolfpack

Dane Chisholm's debut for Featherstone Rovers couldn't have gone much better.

The half-back guided Rovers to an impressive 42-12 win over high-flying York City Knights on Good Friday, scoring one try and kicking seven goals while being named man of the match.

Cameron King and Dane Chisholm are already good friends.

The French international, alongside fellow half-back Jack Bussey, tormented the York defence all afternoon as Featherstone ran in seven tries in front of a 2216-strong crowd.

Rovers now face one of their toughest tests of the season, as full-time table-topping Toronto Wolfpack visit the LD Nutrition Stadium on Monday afternoon (3pm).

The Wolfpack have lost just one game from 10 this season but were beaten by Rovers in Canada last campaign.

Rovers lie sixth in the Championship table following an inconsistent first third of the season, but Chisholm says there is no reason Rovers can't make it two wins from two tomorrow afternoon.

Head coach Ryan Carr and Dane Chisholm are former teammates.

"It is going to be a big game," said Chisholm.

"With the pack we have here, they are big and skillful and I think if we pull the trigger at the right times we will be hard to handle.

"Obviously, Toronto have a pretty star-struck team but if we rock up with the attitude we had a against York, I think we are going to ask a lot of questions."

Chisholm's move to Rovers was confirmed last Wednesday, and the half-back has enjoyed an "awesome" first week at the club.

The 28-year-old is a former teammate of Rovers boss Ryan Carr and has also previously played alongside forwards Makahesi Makatoa and Scott Wheeldon.

He said: "I played with Carry [Ryan Carr] back in Australia and I know Kingy [Cameron King] really well.

"I played with Makatoa, I was with him at the Bulldogs for two years and I played with Wheely [Scott Wheeldon] at Sheffield.

"So they are some friendly faces and it's been a really awesome first week."

He added: "It's funny how things work out, I am happy where I am at."

Chisholm's debut try against York came after he picked up a loose ball on halfway and raced 50 metres to dive over between the posts.

However, the half-back wasn't keen to take much credit for the four points.

"They dropped the ball at the back and I was lucky enough just to be there, I think anyone would've scored of that," he said.

"That was all from some pressure that our forwards put on their forwards."