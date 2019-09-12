Craig Lingard named new Batley Bulldogs head coach

Have your say

BATLEY BULLDOGS have appointed former player Craig Lingard as their new head coach.

The Bulldogs parted company with Matt Diskin after three years in charge on Tuesday and have moved swiftly to name his replacement.

Lingard made over 200 appearances for Batley in a 11-year spell between 1998 and 2008, scoring 142 tries.

He is the club's record scorer and was assistant to John Kear as they helped guide the Bulldogs to a Championship Grand Final in 2013.

The Wakefield-born coach was also in the coaching staff when Batley reached the Super 8 Qualifiers after a third-placed finish in 2016.

The Bulldogs have also named Northern Rail Cup winning coach Karl Harrison as a consultant advisor to the coaching staff.

A Batley statement confirmed: "The Bulldogs have moved swiftly to appoint Craig Lingard as new head cat The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

On Harrison's appointment as a consultant advisor, it continued: "Karl brings a wealth of unrivalled experience across all levels of the game, and an excellent knowledge of the Championship and the challenges presented by the division."