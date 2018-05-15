Copland kicks six goals and sees red in bad-tempered showdown

Have your say

WINGER LIAM COPLAND landed six goals in Stanningley’s 44-16 National Conference Division Two win over West Bowling – but was also sent off.

The Bradford visitors, though, finished with ELEVEN men after seeing centres Kyle Moore (stamp) and Jake Green (punch) red-carded. Full-back Jack Smith (2), Sean Cooper, Ash Yarrow, Chris Holder, Jack Sykes, Jordan Walker and Stephen Welton got Stanningley’s tries.

East Leeds won 40-20 at Drighlington.

Hunslet Warriors suffered a heavy 52-16 defeat at Wigan St Jude’s in Division One.

The visitors were already 28-6 down at half-time and had no way back especially when Liam Brown was yellow-carded at the start of the second period.

He did score two tries, though, Lee West getting the other and Daryl Gaunt kicking two goals.

Thornhill Trojans picked up an important 32-26 win at Pilkington Recs.

Centre Jake Wilson scored two tries while full-back Joel Gibson contributed 16 points with a try and six goals.

Ben Kendall and Martyn Holland got the Dewsbury side’s other scores.

Oulton Raiders lost 31-18 at home to Lock Lane.and Milford Marlins recordded an impressive 35-12 win at Featherstone Lions.

In the Premier, Division, Hunslet Club Parkside won 24-4 at Egremont Rangers.