Copland and Selby bag braces as Stanningley crush Milford

In-form Stanningley hammered Milford 44-4 in a typically feisty National Conference Premier Division derby which featured five yellow cards and a dismissal.

Liam Copland scored two and tries and six goals for the hosts, Ben Selby also bagged a brace and Adam Benn, who was one of those sin-binned, Jack Sykes, Jack Vincent and Tyler Hart also crossed.

Milford were 32-0 behind when Tom Wilson scored their lone try early in the second half.

They had Jake Payne sin-binned in the opening period and Scott Jensen (dissent) and Zak Snellgrove (team warning) yellow carded in the third quarter.

Snellgrove was dismissed after the final whistle for alleged foul and abusive language towards the referee.

Stanningley, who were in a relegation fight just a few weeks ago, are up to sixth in the table, three points and two places behind Milford and both teams have hopes of promotion through the play-offs.

In the same division, Will Milner scored a hat-trick of tries and Josh Murray registered a try and seven goals to help Oulton Raiders to a 48-8 victory at bottom club Dewsbury Moor which eased them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Hal Day touched down twice and other try scorers were Adrian Holdsworth and Liam Wiggins. Keiron Hainsworth added a conversion.

In Division Two, second-bottom East Leeds travelled with an under-strength team and had only a Ryan Wooffitt try, converted by Adam Gibbons, to show from a 50-6 defeat at Crosfields.

Hunslet Warriors were beaten 28-22 at Woolston Rovers in the battle of Division Three’s leading pair. Hunslet had led late on, but the sin-binning of Brad Gill on 68 minutes, for allegedly swearing at a match official, proved costly as Rovers scored two tries while he was off the field. Jordan Gale scored two tries and five goals for Warriors and Dave Norton also touched down.

Connor Squires scored all defending champions Hunslet Club Parkside’s points, through a brace of tries, in an 8-0 Premier Division win at third from bottom Thornhill Trojans. Trojans’ Jamie Searby and Scott Green both had a touchdown ruled out.