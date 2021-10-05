Complaint made of sexist abuse during Featherstone Rovers' play-off win over Halifax Panthers

COMPLAINT MADE: Following Featherstone's win over Halifax on Saturday. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The governing body is awaiting the report from the Ground Safety Officer before deciding to further investigate the claim.

It has been alleged that the abuse was aimed at a woman who was stood in the away end at Post Office Road, as Featherstone claimed a 42-10 victory.

An RFL spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of the complaint, we will await the full GSO (Ground Safety Officer) report, and then make a decision on whether to pursue."

Featherstone's triumph saw them continue their winning run and book their place in the Championship Grand Final against Toulouse.