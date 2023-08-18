Coaches' reaction after Tigers secure priceless win over Trinity in relegation derby

Both coaches insisted the relegation battle is still on after Castleford Tigers boosted their survival hopes with a priceless 28-12 win at Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Castleford celebrate with the Adam Watene Trophy after victory over Wakfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Castleford are now two points clear of bottom club Wakefield, with just five games remaining, after picking up their first away win of the campaign.

New coach Danny Ward described winning his first game in charge of Tigers as fantastic”. He said: “Especially a derby like that, you could see how special it was for the fans.

“The boys have worked hard this week and to top the week off with a win was special. It's not the be all and the end all, but it is hopefully the springboard to get even better.

“I'm really pleased we worked on some things this week and we've gone out and executed, but there's still some areas we need to pick up, defensively especialy.”

Tigers were on top from most of the game, but did trail briefly in the first half before Greg Eden scored the first two tries of his hat-trick to send them in 16-8 ahead.

“The game swung a couple of ways,” Ward said. “We started well, then Wakefield had a period when we were under the pump.

“We came through some real adversity on our goal line and to put a couple of punches before half-time and go in eight points up, it was amazing to see how they came through that adversity.”

Tigers play host to St Helens next week and Ward stressed: “We'll get the lads back down to earth.

“They enjoyed that one and it was a great atmophere at the end. We'll enjoy it tonght and roll our sleeves up and go again.”

Disappointed Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth has no complaints over the result. He said: “I thought we had our chances to win it, but Castleford probably handled it better in the 80 minutes. They took their chances when they got them.

“In the second half we were chasing the game a little and our last passes weren't sticking. Cas were more clinical for that 80 minutes, but we're not giving up hope, we've been six points behind before and there's still a lot of rugby to be played.”