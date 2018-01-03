Coach Neil Kelly happy to be in for long haul with Dewsbury Rams

COACH Neil Kelly is ready to commit himself to Dewsbury Rams until at least the end of 2019.

Kelly has been working without a contract in pre-season, but is now set to sign a new deal. The 55-year-old rejoined Rams last April and masterminded a successful battle against relegation from the Championship.

I am a believer in getting everybody else sorted out first and then getting the deed done for myself. It is just a formality of putting pen to paper now. Dewsbury Rams’ head coach, Neil Kelly.

“Physically it is not signed yet, but it is all agreed,” he confirmed of his new two-year contract.

“I didn’t see it as a major problem anyway.

“The players are all sorted now and I am a believer in getting everybody else sorted out first and then getting the deed done for myself. It is just a formality of putting pen to paper now.”

Rams were beaten 28-16 by Batley Bulldogs in their opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day and are preparing to face Huddersfield Giants in Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial match on January 14.

Kelly said the loss to Batley has not affected preparations for Rams’ first Championship fixture at home to Sheffield Eagles on February 2.

“We’d rather have won the game than lose it, but that’s the only downside,” he said.

“Nothing new came out of the game we don’t already know. The point of trial games is to look at where you are weak or could be stronger and look at what you need to be working on before the first game of the season.”