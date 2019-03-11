Coach Matt Diskin resolved to tackle poor Batley Bulldogs displays head on

AFTER A fifth defeat in six games, Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin has accused his players of “training like Tarzan and playing like Jane”.

Diskin was equally upset with Bulldogs’ attacking effort and the performance of referee Michael Mannifield following the 16-6 home loss to Bradford Bulls yesterday.

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Diskin stressed: “I have got to find the right selection that’s going to buy into what we are doing on the training field because, at the moment, we are ‘training like Tarzan and playing like Jane’.

“It’s poor, it’s not transitioning from the training field to the playing field and that’s one area we need to address very, very quickly.”

Batley trailed 16-0 at half-time after playing uphill in the opening period. Diskin said: “I thought it was a very poor game of rugby, refereed very poorly.

“I thought the ruck area was very slow for both teams and the referee showed no courage to referee that area at all which killed us because we want to play with some pace and some speed.

Dane Manning was dropped for Batley's last game because of discipline issues. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

“We were disappointed with how that was officiated, but another two games of rugby and we wouldn’t have scored any more tries.

“We were really poor with the ball. It is easy to look and say Bradford defended well, they didn’t. We were just really poor in attack.”

Bulldogs were without several established players and Diskin revealed: “A few players had a very, very poor game against Sheffield last week so when they play that poorly there needs to be some accountability.

“Dane Manning’s discipline was woeful last week and that’s why he didn’t play this week.

“Wayne Reittie and Sam Wood played poorly last week, that’s why they didn’t play this week.

“There were no injuries, the lads who don’t play well don’t get selected.”