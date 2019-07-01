Coach Lee Greenwood wants more of the same from Dewsbury Rams

Dewsbury Rams suffered a different kind of defeat in their latest Betfred Championship fixture and coach Lee Greenwood reckons it was a better way to lose.

After a series of heavy setbacks, including a 40-0 reverse by Leigh Centurions in their previous league game and 54-6 midweek drubbing at Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup, Rams were moments away from winning at York City Knights before being pipped 24-21.

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Immediately after the game you are distraught because of the manner of the defeat – and we have experienced those quite a few times this season,” Greenwood admitted. “But the pain of knowing the game is over after 15-20 minutes is a lot more and longer drawn out.”

Rams are third from bottom in the table, outside the relegation zone on points difference, but Greenwood stressed: “If we had turned up like we did [on Sunday] with that mindset and attitude all season, we probably would not be in this position. And if we do for the rest of the season we won’t be in this position.

“I know we have got the quality in the team, that’s not the big question mark. It has been mentality and approach. However they got into that mindset on Sunday, we have to continue that for the remaining nine games.”

York are fourth in the table and have turned their fortunes around after some recent lean years.

“They had a bit of adversity – it was their third game in eight days, like us and they had two yellow cards in the first half and a red in the second,” Greenwood added.

“They did very well and it was a measure of where both teams are at this stage of their journey. James [Ford] has had that group together for a while and they’ve been able to build a good culture. That’s probably what got them over the line. It is my first season and it’s not a winning group. They have built a winning group and they are winning a lot of close games. It’s a learning curve for us and we’ve got to find a way to win those because hopefully we’ll be in a few more later on.”

Rams hooker Robbie Ward suffered ankle damage early in the game and Greenwood said: “He’s on crutches, he is quite tough so the indications are it won’t be a couple of weeks’ injury.”