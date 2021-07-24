Webster confirmed Rovers were down to 17 available players for the 1895 Cup final against York City Knights and Frankie Halton, who has completed his return to play protocol after coronavirus, is the only addition to the squad this weekend.

As Webster found out last year, when he was assistant-coach at Leeds Rhinos, Wembley winners often drop off after the big game and he conceded it will be “difficult” to avoid that.

Webster, who is back at the helm after missing the Cup final because of Covid, said: “We are going to a tough place against a team that’s been good all year.

“It is just another test we have to overcome.

“That’s exciting, if you ask me, but I am also realistic that years of watching rugby league tells you a week after a high like that it is hard to get yourself up again.”

Injuries and coronavirus left Rovers with an under-strength squad last week and Webster said: “We only had 17 players, Frankie is available so we have got a maximum of 18.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to realise if a couple pull out we won’t be playing with 17, but we will be playing.