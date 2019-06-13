Chris Chester leading by example to rally his ailing Wakefield Trinity troops

BOSS CHRIS Chester has had to dust off his boots to help Wakefield Trinity prepare for Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.

With injuries still holding a tight grip on Trinity’s squad, Chester has been taking part in training as an extra body.

After four successive league and cup defeats Sunday’s game is crucial for Wakefield, but Chester revealed: “I have had to train out there [yesterday].

“That is the state we are in at the minute – a 40-year-old bloke trying to run around, to create an extra number at the back for the lads.”

Matty Ashurst (back) and James Batchelor (hamstring) picked up knocks against Leeds Rhinos last week and Anthony England is struggling with a back problem. If he fails to pull through, youngster Titus Gwayze – who has been recalled from a loan spell at Oldham –will make his debut.

Big forward Pauli Pauli is set to play against Salford after completing a loan spell there – with Junior Sa’u lining up for the hosts against the team he spent the past month with.

Chester insisted there is no panic from Trinity despite recent results.

He said: “We know there is plenty of hard work to be done.

“It has just been a real tough spell for us.

“We are in a bit of a hole with the injuries at the minute and probably a lack of confidence and form from certain individuals, but I am looking forward to this weekend.”