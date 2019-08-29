Chris Chester keen to keep ‘asset’ Morgan Escare at Wakefield Trinity beyond loan term

Have your say

COACH CHRIS Chester has confirmed Wakefield Trinity will be keen to sign on-loan full-back/winger Morgan Escare if his parent club decide to let him go.

Escare joined Trinity earlier this month on loan from Sunday’s visitors Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester.

“I would love to keep hold of Morgan,” Chester confirmed.

“He has been a great asset to us.

“He is a Wigan player so it is not in our hands but, if there ever was an opportunity [to sign him permanently], we would certainly have to think about it.”

Escare has played twice for Trinity and starred in the win at Hull KR two weeks ago.

Morgan Escare of Wakefield Trrinity.

Chester – a former Rovers player and coach – added: “He has been brilliant for us, really good.

“Everything we did well against Hull KR he was involved in. He has been a breath of fresh air from the moment he stepped through the door.”

There is no clause in the loan deal preventing Escare playing this weekend and Chester said he will have a point to prove.

“He is still contracted as a Wigan player,” he said.

“He will want to play well and impress the people there.

“It is a good opportunity for Morgan and it will give our fans – those who didn’t travel to Hull KR – a taste of what he is all about.

“If that game is anything to go by, I am pretty sure he will become a favourite.”