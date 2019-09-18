Chris Annakin leaves Wakefield Trinity to sign two-year deal at Dewsbury Rams

FORWARD CHRIS Annakin has brought an end to his nine-year association with Wakefield Trinity to sign for Championship side Dewsbury Rams.

The 28-year-old has been with Wakefield since 2011 but has now agreed a two-year deal at the Tetley's Stadium.

The second-rower has been on several loan spells during his time at Belle Vue, turning out for Featherstone Rovers, Workington Town and London Broncos.

He played for Dewsbury on dual-registration in the early part of the campaign before earning his place back in Chris Chester's side towards the latter end of the season.

His year was cut short by a groin injury suffered in Wakefield's 24-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

“Chris is a huge signing for us and I’m really pleased he has chosen to join the club permanently," said Dewsbury head coach Lee Greenwood.

"I think he has seen what I’m trying to do here at Dewsbury and it’s great that he wants to be a part of it.

“I know he had other options but he has enjoyed it here each time he has been on loan and to commit to us for two years shows how much he likes it.”

Annakin is the second confirmed departure from Wakefield after Tyler Randell opted to move back to Australia.