The Australian comedian, who fronts Channel 4 chat show The Last Leg, is a lifelong rugby league fan and plays for Warrington’s physical disabilities (PDRL) team.

TV personality Helen Skelton, whose husband is Rhinos player Richie Myler, will be the pitchside reporter and ex-Leeds player Danika Priim is among the pundits for Saturday’s game.

The round one clash will be the first Super League game broadcast live on free to air television and Hill insists Channel 4 will be taking a different approach to the competition’s main broadcaster, Sky Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4's Super League presenter Adam Hills flanked by Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar and Daryl Powell, of Warrington Wolves, whose sides meet this weekend. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Speaking at Channel 4’s headquarters at the Majestic building, in Leeds’ City Square, Hills stressed the coverage will “look slightly cooler” than what viewers are used to.

He said: “When Channel 4 first started broadcasting the Paralympics, they made it look amazing - and they are definitely going to do that with this.

“I think, from talking to the producers, we’re going to emphasise the inclusive nature of rugby league and what a family it is.

“We want to be right in the middle of all the action. I think what Channel 4 will do is make it look cool, but also make it inclusive.”

Hills, a South Sydney Rabbitoes fan, admits he is “not an expert”, but added: “Channel 4 kind of explained they want to find a way of opening rugby league to a new audience.

“I’m enough of a fan where I can be in the middle and ask the questions the people at home might want to ask; then if something really technical comes up then maybe I can turn to the camera and say ‘what this means is this…’

“I want to find a way to describe what’s happening to people at home who don’t know, but also not patronise people who do.

“There is a lot of pressure to get it right - but in the back of my mind I know if I fail, then I can escape back to Australia!”

Hills played for Warrington in the first PDRL fixture, against Leeds - and was later knocked out during a game at Headingley.

“The foundations of both clubs are really strong in their communities and for me, that’s what rugby league’s about in the UK,” he stated.

“It’s not just a sport, it’s a club that benefits the community and feeds off the community.”

Hills hopes to attract celebrities - those who follow rugby league and ones who don’t - to matches, but is also aware fans of the sport are willing the new venture to succeed. He revealed: “We were filming [outside the Majestic] and when we paused some guy just walked up, shook my hand and said ‘good luck for Saturday’ and wandered off again. There is so much good will about this.”