Championship/League 1: Dewsbury Rams defeat Batley Bulldogs as Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet triumph

DERBY CLASH: Dewsbury Rams defeated Batley Bulldogs on Sunday. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

Ben White got the home side on the board with six minutes played but Adam Ryder hit back for the Rams 11 minutes later.

Soon after, the visitors took the lead through Liam Finn but with 10 minutes of the half to play, Jon Magrin was sin-binned for a tip tackle.

Batley took immediate advantage as George Senior and Kieran Buchanan scored twice for the hosts in as many minutes. Despite being a man down, Dewsbury levelled again through Andy Gabriel before Paul Sykes edged the Rams ahead with a drop-goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DERBY CLASH: Dewsbury Rams defeated Batley Bulldogs on Sunday. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

With five minutes gone in the second half, Tom Garratt barged through the home defence to increase the lead before the Rams were permanently reduced to 12 men with an hour gone as Sam Day was sent off.

However, Dewsbury sealed their win with 12 minutes to go as Jordan Schofield crashed over before Jodie Broughton scored a late consolation for Batley.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers chalked up their 19th league win of the year with a 48-28 victory over London Broncos. Rovers led 28-4 at half time before consolidating that advantage in the second 40 minutes.

In League 1, Hunslet warmed up for the League 1 play-offs in fine style as they recorded a 32-14 victory at Workington Town on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to claim all two points in Cumbria.

Brad Holroyd got the home side on the board with seven minutes played but Hunslet were level through Michael Wood after 20 minutes.

The visitors' opening score came just one minute after Town had been reduced to 12 men through Gabe Fell's yellow card.

Joe Brown restored Workington's advantage but Alex Rowe was on hand to respond with Hunslet's second try after 33 minutes.

Brown went over in the corner with a minute of the first half remaining but with both conversions missed for his tries, the hosts held just a two-point lead at the interval.

Duane Straughier planted down for Hunslet three minutes into the second half as they gained a lead they would not relinquish.