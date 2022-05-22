James Lockwood opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute and further first-half tries followed for Ben Hellewell, Craig Hall, Joseph Leilua, Ryley Jacks, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Morgan Smith and Luke Briscoe.

It was one-way traffic again after the interval with further touchdowns for Jones (3), Sene Lefao (2) and Junior Moors.

Hall kicked 11 goals.

Jesse Sene-Lefao, who scored three tries in Featherstone's big win over Whitehaven. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Batley Bulldogs are sitting pretty in fifth place after their second-half demolition of second-bottom London Broncos.

Bulldogs trailed 12-0 going into the break at the Fox’s Biscuits Mount Pleasant Stadium but rallied to score five unanswered tries for a 28-12 success.

Stand-off Ben White, half-back partner Tom Gilmore, James Brown, Luke Hooley and Martyn Reilly touched down for the hosts. Gilmore also landed four of the conversions.

Sixth-placed Barrow Raiders, meanwhile, are breathing a huge sigh of relief after fending off Dewsbury Rams’ fightback at Owl Lane.

Tom Gilmore scored a try and kicked four goals in Batley Bulldogs' comeback win over London Broncos. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rams trailed 16-6 at half-time but gave one of the pre-season promotion hopefuls a mighty fright before eventually losing out just 20-18.

Centre Adam Ryder led the charge with a brace of tries with Jordan Schofield also managing to get across the opposition whitewash.

Paul Sykes kept the pressure on Barrow with three successful conversion attemps.

Elsewhere, Halifax Panthers powered to a 40-24 win at York City Knights and Leigh Centurions triumphed 58-6 at home to Workington Town.