Challenge Cup round-up: Hunslet Club Parkside, Stanningley, Lock Lane and Thornhill Trojans all progress but Milford and Upton bow out
Hunslet Club Parkside will play host to Leeds rivals Stanningley in a Betfred Challenge Cup second round derby later this month.
Parkside cruised to a 56-6 first round victory at Featherstone Lions on Saturday and Stanningley were 22-16 winners away to Bentley the following afternoon.
Parkside are among the the National Conference Premier Division title favourites and proved too strong for Lions, of Division One, with Ben Shulver scoring three of their seven second half tries.
They led 18-6 at the break, through tries by Will Cohen, Omar Alwari and Casey Canterbury.
Craig McShane bagged a second half brace, Cohen crossed again and Ritchie Westwood also touched down.
Jamie Fields and Andy Hullock both kicked three goals and George Clarke added two.
Shane Simpson scored Lions’ try, converted by Jake Perkins.
Leeds Rhinos and England full-back Caitlin Beevers refereed Stanningley’s hard-fought win at Bentley, who will join Conference Division Three this year.
Ben Selby’s try gave Stanningley an early lead, but they trailed 10-4 until debutant Mekhi Bridgeman-Reaney crossed on the stroke of half-time to level matters. Selby, with a long-range interception and Jack Sykes scored second half tries and Tom Flannery finished with three goals.
Milford led 20-6 early in the second half at Leigh Miners Rangers, but could not hang on and were pipped 22-20. Ben Brown, Joseph Tharme and Dwaine McRae crossed for the Leeds side and Jake Payne kicked four goals.
Lock Lane beat National Conference champions Thatto Heath Crusaders 18-10 to book an away tie against Oldham in round two. Craig Duncan, Ben Mawson and Craig Savage scored the Castleford side’s tries, all converted by Nathan Fozzard.
Spencer Howcroft touched down and Steve Beal added the extras for Upton in a 46-6 loss to West Hull.
Thornhill Trojans will visit Doncaster in the second round after beating the RAF with a 24-6.
Jamie Searby, Declan Kay, Liam Morley and Luke Haigh scored Trojans’ tries, all of which Joel Gibson converted.
Second round ties will be played on January 29/30.
