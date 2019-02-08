Challenge Cup: Easts and Milford flying the flag in ‘streamlined’ Challenge Cup

EAST LEEDS and Milford will fly the flag for the city in tomorrow’s Coral Challenge Cup, when a potential clash with semi-professional opposition will be the prize on offer.

Easts are at home to Dewsbury Moor and Milford also face West Yorkshire opposition against visitors Lock Lane in a game which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website (both 2pm).

Having seen off Batley Boys in round one, Easts are going into the tie in confident mood under their new joint coaching team of former players Tim Norfolk and Tom Sheldrake.

The club are celebrating their 40th anniversary and spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “It would give the whole club a boost if we get into the third round.

“It’s nice to do it for all the young lads coming through, they realise how far they can go in this game.

“We’ve been to Barrow twice and Sheffield and we even played Huddersfield at John Smith’s Stadium one year.

“They were good times.”

The financial side is less enticing as a long trip to Cumbria could cost the community side substantial sums.

More than 30,000 viewers watched the first-round game between Millom and Red Star Belgrade when it was streamed on BBC Sport and Milford, who have dropped Marlins from their name, will be hoping for similar publicity.